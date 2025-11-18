6 Things to Know: Epstein files showdown, RTA fare hikes, and new path for CC desal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Tuesday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, keeping you informed as you start your day. On Capitol Hill, the U.S. House is set to vote on whether to release the Jeffrey Epstein files — a move gaining new momentum after a weekend shakeup in Washington.

We’re also following the investigation into the Key Bridge collapse as the NTSB meets today to lay out what caused last year’s deadly disaster. Back here at home, Corpus Christi City Council is taking another look at the Inner Harbor desalination project, with a new bidder now in position to take over.

Plus, RTA riders could soon be paying more as regional leaders sign off on the first base fare hike in nearly two decades. And a quick heads-up for antenna viewers — KZTV will be briefly off the air this morning while crews work on the broadcast tower.

Let’s get into your Tuesday headlines.

EPSTEIN VOTE

The U.S. House is expected to vote today on whether to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. The vote comes after four Republicans joined Democrats in signing a petition requiring a formal vote on the matter. In a sharp about-face over the weekend, President Trump called on Republicans to support releasing the files. Even if the measure passes the House, it still needs Senate approval and the president’s signature.

BRIDGE COLLAPSE MEETING

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to hold a public meeting today to determine the cause of the Key Bridge collapse. In a preliminary report, the NTSB found the Dali ship experienced two power blackouts within minutes of crashing into the bridge. Investigators also determined that Maryland failed to perform critical vulnerability assessments on the bridge’s structural risks. Six construction workers were killed when the cargo ship slammed into the Key Bridge last year.

FEMA CHIEF RESIGNS

The acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will step down after hurricane season. On Monday, David Richardson submitted his resignation letter to the Department of Homeland Security. His departure follows months of public controversy and internal frustration at FEMA. According to sources, plans were already underway to remove him from the role. Homeland Security officials are preparing major reforms that could significantly reshape FEMA’s future.

INNER HARBOR

Corpus Christi City Council will take a second look today at the Inner Harbor desalination project. Council will consider a motion authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Corpus Christi Desal Partners, the second-highest bidder now positioned to take over after the city ended its contract with Kiewit in September. If approved, the MOU will allow the group to prepare a price proposal for design and construction. The project’s cost remains $1.2 billion.

RTA BUS FARES

The Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization has voted in favor of an RTA fare increase. Starting in January, the cost to ride will increase to $1, along with other approved changes. Transfers, which are currently free, will cost 25 cents. Monthly passes will increase from $30 to $35. The vote comes despite a federal equity study showing the increases could negatively affect the system’s most vulnerable riders. This is the first base fare increase in nearly 20 years.

KZTV OFF-AIR ANNOUNCEMENT

A quick programming note: KZTV 10 will be temporarily off the air today around 10 a.m. for viewers using an antenna. Our crews will be working on the broadcast tower, and the signal will return as soon as possible. Cable, satellite, and streaming services will not be affected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

