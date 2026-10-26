6 Things to Know: Early voting, road closures and Trump’s Corpus Christi visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go, including expanded early voting hours, overnight lane closures, President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Corpus Christi, and several traffic impacts.

1. Early voting hours expand

Voters in Nueces County will have more time to cast their ballots early beginning Monday.

Early voting locations across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The extended hours will continue through Friday, giving voters a 12-hour window each day to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

2. Overnight lane closures on I-37

Drivers in the Calallen area should prepare for overnight lane closures on I-37.

Two southbound left lanes of I-37 at Redbird Lane will close Monday night and again Tuesday night for bridge maintenance. The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The right lane will remain open for southbound traffic on I-37 and U.S. 77.

3. President Donald Trump coming to Corpus Christi

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Corpus Christi on Tuesday for a midterm rally at 990 E. Port Ave.

Doors are set to open at 10:30 a.m., with remarks beginning at 2 p.m.

4. Costway high chairs recalled

Parents and caregivers are being urged to check their children’s high chairs after Costway recalled convertible high chairs over a safety concern.

According to federal safety regulators, a child could slip through the opening between the seat and feeding tray because the chairs lack a required passive restraint system.

The chairs were sold at Walmart and Target. Anyone who has one of the recalled high chairs should stop using it and contact Costway for a free replacement.

5. O’Day Parkway traffic restrictions

Drivers should also expect restrictions along a section of O’Day Parkway between Weber Road and Shadow Wood Drive.

The restrictions remain in place through Monday as crews continue work on a reclaimed water project.

Only westbound traffic is allowed through that section of O’Day Parkway. Eastbound drivers will need to use an alternate route.

6. Flour Bluff Drive construction

Drivers traveling through Flour Bluff should plan for possible delays.

A section of Flour Bluff Drive between Don Patricio Road and Compton Road is restricted to one lane while construction continues.

Drivers traveling through the area should give themselves extra time and be prepared for the reduced traffic capacity.

