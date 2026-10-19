6 Things to Know: Early voting begins, Flour Bluff ISD board member arrested, Dems lead in national polls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 GENERAL ELECTION BEGINS TODAY

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday morning.

Several major races are on the ballot, including the U.S. Senate and multiple U.S. congressional seats. Locally, Corpus Christi residents will vote in a crowded mayor's race with nine candidates, three at-large City Council seats and district council races. A citizen-led "Fair Water" measure is also on the ballot.

Water has dominated the campaign. The city's ongoing struggle with the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, drought management and rising utility costs have made water supply and infrastructure the top issue for voters heading into the election.

Polling locations across Nueces County will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Texas does not require an excuse to vote early. The early voting period runs through Oct. 30, and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.

For a full list of polling locations and what to bring, voters can contact the Nueces County Clerk's Office at (361) 888-0580 or visit nuecesco.com/elections.

CCRTA OFFERING FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS TODAY

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering fare-free rides to and from voting centers on the first day of early voting.

Passengers simply need to tell their bus operator they are traveling to or from a voting center. No voter registration or ID is required to board. The free rides are available on all CCRTA services, including fixed routes, B-Line Paratransit, Park and Ride, and rural on-demand services.

CCRTA will offer the same fare-free service again on Election Day, Nov. 3.

"CCRTA is committed to ensuring that transportation is never a barrier to voting," the agency has said in previous elections.

FLOUR BLUFF ISD BOARD MEMBER ARRESTED ON TWO CHARGES

A Flour Bluff ISD school board member is facing charges after being arrested over the weekend.

According to Nueces County online jail reports, 48-year-old David Gerlach was arrested Saturday and charged with racing on the highway and carrying an unlawful weapon. Details of where and how he was arrested have not been released.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Flour Bluff ISD for a statement, but the district said the Board of Trustees has no additional information to share.

TRUMP ENDORSES NETANYAHU FOR REELECTION

President Donald Trump is endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection with Israel's election just over a week away.

Trump called Netanyahu "strong, brave and brilliant" on social media Sunday. The endorsement comes despite tensions between the two leaders over Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon.

POLL: DEMOCRATS LEADING ACROSS GENERIC CONGRESSIONAL BALLOT

Voters across the country appear to be giving Democrats a clear advantage heading into the midterms.

A CNN "Poll of Polls" released Sunday shows Democrats leading Republicans 54% to 45% in district congressional race preferences. The poll also found President Trump's approval rating standing at an average of 34%.

SURVEY: TOP TRAVELER PET PEEVES AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS

With the holidays approaching, a new Booking.com survey found travelers' biggest pet peeves include expecting others to pay, being rude to airport workers and adding unexpected expenses to a group trip.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

