6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi water safe despite taste issues, State of the City, Halloween spending

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

CORPUS CHRISTI TAP WATER SAFE DESPITE TASTE AND ODOR CONCERNS

Corpus Christi Water says tap water is safe to drink despite ongoing taste and odor complaints from some customers.

The city has increased water quality testing across the distribution system after residents reported an earthy or musty taste and smell. Corpus Christi Water says the water continues to meet all health and safety standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Officials say low river levels and high temperatures are contributing to the issue and prolonging the time it takes for conditions to improve as water moves through the system. The city is also reminding residents not to flush their water lines while the Mary Rhodes Pipeline is under repair.

Residents experiencing water quality concerns can call 3-1-1.

CORPUS CHRISTI'S 2026 STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS SET FOR WEDNESDAY

Business and community leaders will come together Wednesday for Corpus Christi's 2026 State of the City address.

The event, presented by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, will highlight economic growth, infrastructure projects and what's ahead for the Coastal Bend. The mayor is expected to use the event to outline the city's progress and present an annual report to the community.

It starts at 11 a.m. at the Hilliard Center.

ARANSAS PASS BREAKS GROUND ON FIRE AND POLICE FACILITY UPGRADES

Aransas Pass is breaking ground Wednesday on upgrades to its fire and police facilities.

The project includes renovations to the police department, municipal court and fire apparatus bay, plus new additions for both fire and police. The city council approved the project earlier this year, awarding a contract to Victory Building Team for roughly $8.5 million in renovations and additions.

The current fire station was built in 1993 and officials have said the space is cramped and outdated. The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 600 West Cleveland Boulevard.

HALLOWEEN SPENDING EXPECTED TO HIT RECORD HIGH

Halloween could cost a little more this year.

The National Retail Federation expects total Halloween spending to reach $13.5 billion, with the average person spending about $115. Candy, decorations and costumes top the spending list.

About 73% of consumers plan to celebrate the holiday in some way, according to the NRF's annual survey. Handing out candy remains the most popular activity, followed by dressing in costume and decorating.

APPLE SIRI SETTLEMENT COULD PAY IPHONE OWNERS UP TO $95

iPhone owners may be eligible for part of a $250 million settlement over Apple's Siri AI features.

The settlement covers certain iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models purchased between June 2024 and March 2025, after Apple was accused of advertising AI-powered features before they were ready. The Better Business Bureau's advertising watchdog found that Apple's marketing suggested the upgraded Siri was available at launch when it was not.

Eligible customers could receive between $25 and $95 per device, depending on the number of claims filed. Claims are due Dec. 21. Apple did not admit fault.

TARGET CAR SEAT TRADE-IN EVENT RUNS THROUGH OCT. 3

Target is accepting old car seats through Oct. 3 as part of its trade-in program.

Customers who bring in a used car seat will receive a 20% Target Circle discount on qualifying baby products. The used car seats will be recycled.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.