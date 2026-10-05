6 Things to Know: Corpus Christi announces new leaders, 2 killed and 35 injured in Georgia shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

OUTDOOR BURN BAN LIFTED IN NUECES COUNTY

The outdoor burn ban in Nueces County is officially over.

County Judge Connie Scott signed an order lifting the ban at 5 p.m. Friday. Commissioners approved the ban back in August, and it was originally set to remain in place through October 17.

The judge had the authority to end the ban early if conditions improved. Scott's order says outdoor burning no longer poses a public safety hazard.

The order applies only to unincorporated areas of Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI CITY MANAGER ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has announced changes to the city's leadership team.

Ernesto De La Garza and Michael Dice are now assistant city managers, effective Friday.

De La Garza has served as interim assistant city manager since May 2025 and will continue as public works director until a permanent replacement is hired. Dice has served as interim assistant city manager since September 2025 and previously led Development Services.

The city says both have demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to the community. A new Development Services director will also be announced.

MARY RHODES PIPELINE REMAINS OFFLINE AS CREWS INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LEAK

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline remains offline as Corpus Christi Water investigates a possible leak.

Crews found the issue while restarting the pipeline after two days of scheduled maintenance. The site is near the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant, across the Nueces River.

A city spokesperson tells KRIS 6 the contractor could not inspect the pipe Thursday night because of rain. The possible leak comes less than two weeks after crews replaced a 17-foot section of the pipeline.

In the meantime, the city says it is using water from western reservoirs and the Nueces Groundwater Program. Officials say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

2 KILLED, 35 INJURED IN GEORGIA BLOCK PARTY SHOOTING

Sheriff's deputies in south central Georgia are investigating a mass shooting that left two people dead and 35 others injured.

The shooting happened during a neighborhood block party early Sunday morning in Vienna, about two hours south of Atlanta. Investigators say it happened during homecoming weekend.

The two people killed were identified as 21-year-old Jaquevion Jackson and 23-year-old Macaleb Jackson. Two other victims are in critical condition.

Authorities say not everyone who was injured was shot. Some were hurt by vehicles at the scene.

The motive remains unclear, and investigators have not said whether anyone is in custody.

U.S. MOVES BOMBERS FROM UK BASE AFTER NEW THREAT

The United States has removed its long-range bombers from a military base in Britain following an unspecified new threat.

That's according to a person familiar with the move. The development comes just days after British authorities arrested several people suspected of involvement in an alleged Iranian plot targeting Fairford Air Base.

The Royal Air Force base has been used to send U.S. B-1 bombers during the war against Iran.

The Defense Department says the U.S. bombers will return to their home stations.

AMERICANS EXPERIENCING A BIT OF HALLOWEEN HUMBUG

Americans may be feeling a little less festive this Halloween.

Less than a quarter of Americans say they plan to dress up for the holiday, according to a new survey from Talker Research.

One reason may be the lack of costume choices. Three-quarters of respondents say the options are simply played out.

The most overdone costume? A sexy version of anything.

Other costumes respondents say need to be retired include pirates, cowboys, hippies and the Joker.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

