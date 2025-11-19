6 Things to Know: South Staples speed changes, and major CC water upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Wednesday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, helping you start your day informed and in the loop. On Capitol Hill, former FBI Director James Comey is back in the spotlight as a federal judge blasts the Justice Department for “profound investigative missteps” ahead of his next hearing.

Lawmakers in Washington are also set to dig into the Trump administration’s ICE operations, following a string of arrests and lawsuits over use of force and detention conditions nationwide. And later today, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest meeting — offering a clearer look at what could drive the next interest rate decision.

Back here at home, Corpus Christi City Council is weighing changes to speed limits along South Staples after more than 150 crashes in just two years. The city is also pushing forward on major water infrastructure, including applications for multimillion-dollar grants tied to the Nueces River wells and the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

Let’s get into your Wednesday headlines.

James Comey Hearing

Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for former FBI Director James Comey. He was charged in September with lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. On Monday, a judge ruled that the Justice Department had engaged in a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” while securing Comey’s indictment. In response, the department asked the court to put the ruling on hold to give prosecutors time to file objections.

Senate Hearing on ICE Operations

A Senate Judiciary subcommittee is set to hold a hearing Wednesday on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations. Most recently, ICE agents arrested more than 80 people during an operation in Charlotte, North Carolina. Immigration operations in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles have prompted lawsuits over agents’ use of force. Additional lawsuits question the conditions detainees are being held in and their treatment.

Federal Reserve Meeting

Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting will be released Wednesday afternoon and could offer insight into the board’s thinking on interest rates. The Fed cut rates by a quarter point at its meeting last month after holding them steady for several months. Now, attention is on the board’s December meeting.

Many key economic reports were delayed during the government shutdown, leaving federal agencies scrambling to catch up before the Fed’s next rate decision in the coming weeks.

Speed Limit Changes on South Staples

City leaders have approved the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on South Staples Street between Saratoga Boulevard and King Trail Drive from 50 to 45 mph. Business owners along the corridor say they’ve seen too many speeding drivers and frequent crashes. According to TxDOT, more than 150 speed-related crashes have occurred in this stretch since 2022.

The ordinance also proposes increasing the speed limit from Gilead Road to County Road 47 from 55 to 65 mph. The second and final vote is expected Dec. 9.

Water Wells Funding Vote

A vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting could move millions of dollars toward two major water projects.

One of the proposals is the Nueces River Groundwater Project. City Council authorized submitting a $30 million grant application to the Texas Water Development Board to help fund the groundwater wells project.

Mary Rhodes Pipeline Funding

Also Tuesday, City Council approved a $16 million grant application for upgrades to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

The vote allows the city to apply for the funds, but final approval will still need to come from the Texas Water Development Board.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!