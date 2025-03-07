CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! It’s been an especially tough week for our neighbors out in Sinton, but many people in the Coastal Bend with good hearts are willing to lend a helping hand. Spring Break is here, and we have some important information for you if you're planning to do some outdoor activities with your friends, family, or pets this weekend.

Have a great weekend, everyone, and be safe!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: CCPD Spring Break enforcement, beach permits, new grocery store downtown

CCPD SPRING BREAK ENFORCEMENT

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Spring Break Enforcement period starts today and ends March 16th. Forty additional officers will be on duty each day, patrolling Park Rd. 22 and Highway 361. Police will also conduct driver's license checkpoints and extra DWI patrols on the Island.

2025 BEACH PARKING PERMIT

Before you head to the beach, make sure to have your 2025 Beach Parking Permit. The permit is $12 and is good for the entire year. You can purchase a permit at various locations throughout the city, including H-E-B and Stripes. Money made from permit sales provides clean, safe beaches for neighbors to enjoy. Please do your part and help keep our beach clean.

TEXAS STATE AQUARIUM HOURS FOR SPRING BREAK

Texas State Aquarium is extending its hours for Spring Break. On Saturday, the Aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain open until March 16th. While you are there, be sure to check out the Center for Wildlife and Rescue to learn about rescuing and releasing injured wildlife. The H-E-B Splash Park also reopens this Saturday and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular spring hours will resume on March 17th.

COMMUNITY GROCERY STORE GRAND OPENING

Community Grocery Store is celebrating its grand opening at First Friday Artwalk with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. The Bodega, located downtown at the corner of Peoples and Chaparral, aims to provide small goods and household needs that you can't find at a chain store. Community Grocery Store will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

KRIS 6 HOOKS KIDS REPORTER

Does your kid love baseball? Do they want to be on TV? KRIS 6 and the Corpus Christi Hooks are teaming up for the next group of KRIS 6 Hooks Kids Reporters. 13 lucky winners will be chosen throughout the season. The winners will have the chance to interview a Hooks player one-on-one. The interviews will be aired on KRIS 6 and our sister station, Telemundo.

LABONTE PARK EASTER WEEKEND

Campsite Reservations are now being accepted for Easter Weekend at LaBonte Park. Campsite fees are $28 for up to three days of camping per campsite. The RV campsite fee is $55. There is a maximum of one campsite reservation and one RV campsite reservation per person. Reservations will be accepted until noon on April 17th. Get more information by visiting the city's website here: https://register.ccparkandrec.com/default.aspx?id=14

