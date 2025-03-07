Enjoy longer hours this Spring Break at the Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Many students in the Coastal Bend will go on Spring Break this week of March, and the Texas State Aquarium will be the place to be.

With extended operating hours, guests will have plenty of time to explore and enjoy the Texas State Aquarium. The H-E-B Splash Park reopens Saturday, March 8, and will be open daily through Sunday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

While you are there, check out the Center for Wildlife and Rescue to learn about rescuing and releasing injured wildlife.

"Visitors can take advantage of the extra hour to enjoy the Whataburger 4-D Theater, splash around at the H-E-B Splash Park, enjoy added animal presentations, or marvel at the diverse array of species, including dolphins, river otters, sharks, flamingos, and coral reef fish," said Texas State Aquarium staff.

The Splash Pad area offers over 15,000 square feet of fun, including a 350-gallon water dump feature, ample seating with shaded tables, and a dining spot.

Starting Monday, March 17, the Aquarium will resume its regular spring hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. The H-E-B Splash Park will shift to weekend-only operations on Saturdays and Sundays until summer.

For more information, visit the Texas State Aquarium here: Texas State Aquarium

