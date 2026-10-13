6 Things to Know: Body found near Padre Island, food safety, Amazon 'About You'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday!

From a man found dead near Padre Island to growing concerns about food safety nationwide, there's plenty to catch you up on. Plus, find out why you may want to take a closer look at what Amazon thinks it knows about you.

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go!

New traffic changes take effect near Harbor Bridge

Drivers leaving Corpus Christi's Bayfront and SEA District now have a new route to northbound Interstate 37.

As part of the Harbor Bridge Project, crews are shifting traffic onto new highway lanes and restoring access to the northbound U.S. 181 and southbound State Highway 286 exit ramp.

A new right-turn lane is also available between North Mesquite and North Tancahua streets.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signs and watch for changes as construction continues.

One dead after vehicle crashes into gas station parking lot in Annaville

Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning near Interstate 37 in the Annaville area.

Police say a driver veered off the interstate and into a nearby Circle K gas station parking lot, where another person was killed.

The crash happened near Up River Road and Rand Morgan Road.

Authorities have confirmed one death but have not released additional details about the victim or what led to the crash.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to officials for more information and will continue following the investigation.

Man found dead after going overboard near Padre Island

A search near Padre Island ended Monday after first responders recovered the body of a man who reportedly went overboard.

According to Nueces County emergency officials, multiple agencies responded shortly before noon to a GPS alert near the entrance to Padre Isles.

When crews arrived, they learned an adult man had been thrown from a boat and was missing.

After searching the area for several hours, crews located the man deceased.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

Americans' confidence in food safety drops, Gallup poll finds

How confident are you about the safety of the food you buy?

A new Gallup poll finds that just 65% of Americans believe food sold at grocery stores is safe, compared to 81% in 2019.

The poll also found that nearly three-quarters of Americans say food recalls or safety warnings have influenced their purchasing decisions.

The findings highlight growing concerns about food safety and how those concerns are changing shopping habits.

National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day observed Tuesday

Tuesday, Oct. 13, marks National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, a time to recognize and support people living with advanced breast cancer.

Metastatic breast cancer occurs when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body, such as the bones, lungs, liver or brain.

The day aims to raise awareness about the disease and the importance of continued research and support for those affected.

With October also being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health advocates are reminding people about the importance of recommended screenings and early detection.

Amazon shoppers encouraged to review their 'About You' information

Before placing your next Amazon order, you may want to check what the company thinks it knows about you.

Some customers have reported finding inaccurate information in their Amazon "About You" section, including hobbies and interests they say they have never pursued.

That information can influence the products and recommendations shoppers see.

Customers can review and update their information through their Amazon accounts to help improve personalized recommendations.'

And those are the 6 Things to Know Before You Go!

