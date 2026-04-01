CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Drew Bishop and the KRIS 6 News Sunrise Team!

Thanks for starting your day with us! Here's a look at important national, state, and local headlines before you head out the door.

6 Things to Know: Birthright citizenship in Supreme Court, mission to the Moon

Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments today on birthright citizenship. The justices are examining President Trump's executive order to end the practice.

The Trump administration argues that citizenship isn't guaranteed for children born in the U.S. to undocumented migrants. Immigrant rights attorneys say tens of thousands of children might not have a country to call home. The ACLU believes those children could face deportation.

Trump on Iran War

President Trump says the U.S. war with Iran could be over in two to three weeks. He says the conflict could end even sooner if a deal is reached.

Speaking from the Oval Office Tuesday, the president said his main goal is complete — Iran will not have nuclear weapons. He also says reopening the Strait of Hormuz is now up to other countries, who must secure the critical waterway themselves.

Trump Targets Mail-In Ballots

President Trump is also targeting mail-in voting with a new executive order he signed Tuesday in the Oval Office. The order calls for Homeland Security to create a list of verified U.S. citizens eligible to vote. The Postal Service would also add bar codes to ballot envelopes.

It's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, and states currently have broad authority to run elections. Trump is also asking Congress to pass a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voting.

Artemis II Launch

NASA's Artemis II is set to launch today from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic mission will be the first crewed lunar flight in more than 50 years.

NASA says engineers have been working hard preparing flight hardware, checking communication links and organizing a precise fueling sequence — all to make sure astronauts make it around the moon safely.

SNAP Changes in Texas

Major changes to SNAP benefits go into effect today in Texas. You can no longer use a Lone Star card to buy candy or sugary drinks.

The restriction is part of a new state law passed last summer. Banned items now include gum, taffy, nuts and raisins. The law also excludes sweetened drinks with more than 5 grams of sugar.

Local Pet Adoption Help

A local attorney is stepping up to help shelter animals find new homes. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is partnering with J. Barrera Law.

Starting today, the firm will cover adoption fees for up to 40 dogs and cats each month. Sponsored pets will have a special mark on their kennel cards. Every adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

You can visit the shelter on Holly Road Monday through Saturday afternoons.