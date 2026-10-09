CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

6 Things to Know: $50K in stolen property recovered, ArtWalk returns, pipeline back in service

1. Duval County Sheriff's Office recovers $50K in stolen property

The Duval County Sheriff's Office has recovered additional stolen property following the arrests of two men Sunday.

Joshua and Edward Leal were arrested in connection with a theft investigation.

Investigators have now recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen property across Duval, Jim Wells and Nueces counties.

The investigation remains ongoing.

2. Downtown ArtWalk returns as Second Friday ArtWalk

It may not be the first Friday of the month, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on ArtWalk.

After being postponed last week due to weather, downtown Corpus Christi's ArtWalk is returning Friday, October 9, as Second Friday ArtWalk.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring local art, food, and live music.

Attendees can enjoy performances from Grupo Vidal, DJ Dro and Tejano legend Gary Hobbs.

3. Mary Rhodes Pipeline back in service at partial capacity

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline is back in service after crews completed repairs near the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

Corpus Christi Water says repairs were completed Thursday, allowing water to begin flowing through the pipeline again at partial capacity.

Crews will continue monitoring the system as upgrades remain underway at the Woodsboro Pump Station.

4. Mortgage rates rise for seventh straight week

Buying a home is becoming more expensive as mortgage rates continue to climb.

According to Freddie Mac, mortgage rates have increased for the seventh consecutive week, reaching 7.4%.

Combined with higher home prices and insurance costs, the rising rates are putting additional financial pressure on prospective buyers.

Meanwhile, higher borrowing costs are also discouraging some current homeowners from selling.

5. Federal Reserve considers another interest rate hike

Homebuyers aren't the only ones who could feel the impact of higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is considering another rate hike, which could make borrowing money more expensive for consumers and businesses.

A decision is not expected until December.

Officials remain concerned about inflation, with higher interest rates potentially helping slow consumer spending and ease price increases.

6. Celebrate World Egg Day

It's World Egg Day, and what better way to celebrate than with eggs for breakfast?

Observed on the second Friday of October each year, the day recognizes one of the most versatile breakfast staples.

Eggs are a source of protein, are relatively affordable, and can be prepared in countless ways.

Whether you prefer them scrambled, fried, or boiled, Friday is the perfect excuse to enjoy your favorite egg dish.

Those are the six things you need to know before you go this Friday.

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go!

