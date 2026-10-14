6 Things to Know: 5 injured near Bishop, El Bolillo bakery deal, Amazon recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday! We're halfway through the workweek!

From a crash near Bishop that left five people injured to a proposed bakery project hitting a snag in Corpus Christi, there's plenty to catch you up on.

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

Five injured in two-vehicle crash near Bishop

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Bishop Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of FM 70 and County Road 77.

Officials say one person was ejected from a vehicle during the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating what caused the collision.

Corpus Christi diocese asks for prayers for Pope Leo XIV

The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi is asking the community to pray for Pope Leo XIV following reports of a lung cancer diagnosis.

Bishop Mario Avilés said surgery to remove part of the pope's right lung was successful.

The diocese is encouraging the faithful to keep the pope in their prayers as he recovers.

El Bolillo Bakery's plans for Corpus Christi hit a snag

Plans to bring Houston-based El Bolillo Bakery to Corpus Christi have hit a roadblock.

During Tuesday's meeting, Corpus Christi City Council held off on approving more than $360,000 in economic development incentives for the company.

Council members raised concerns about changes to the agreement involving what would happen if the bakery defaults on its obligations.

The city says it will approve the agreement once the Type B board restores the original wording.

The proposed project would transform a former Walgreens on Morgan Avenue into a wholesale bakery and distribution facility with a retail bakery on-site.

The project could create approximately 120 permanent jobs and generate at least $6 million in investment.

War in Iran has reportedly cost Americans $265 billion

The war in Iran is taking a financial toll on American households.

According to figures attributed to Moody's Analytics, the conflict has cost Americans an estimated $265 billion, or roughly $2,000 per household.

Much of the financial impact comes from higher gasoline and energy prices, which can drive up the cost of transportation, groceries and other everyday necessities.

Amazon-branded acetaminophen recalled over discolored pills

If you've purchased pain medication through Amazon, you'll want to check your medicine cabinet.

Amazon-branded acetaminophen, a commonly used over-the-counter pain reliever, is being recalled following complaints about discolored pills.

The recall involves 500-milligram caplets.

The Food and Drug Administration has not yet classified the health risk associated with the recall, according to the information provided.

Customers who have the affected medication should contact Amazon customer service for additional information.

Celebrate National Dessert Day with your favorite sweet treat!

And we're ending today's headlines on a sweeter note!

Wednesday, October 14, is National Dessert Day, giving dessert lovers another reason to enjoy their favorite treats.

Whether you're a fan of cake, cookies, ice cream or brownies, there's something for everyone.

And if you've been looking for an excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth, today might just be the perfect day!

Those are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go. Have a great Wednesday, Coastal Bend!

