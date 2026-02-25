$6.5M grant secured for Corpus Christi North Beach sand project

The City of Corpus Christi has secured a $6.5 million grant to renourish North Beach, covering approximately 3,500 linear feet of shoreline from Surfside Park to the USS Lexington.

The funding comes from the Texas General Land Office through the Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA). The grant includes a waiver of the local match requirement, subject to final construction costs.

The project will involve adding between 75,000 and 85,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand to the stretch of shoreline.

The Parks & Recreation Department was informed of the full grant approval in February. A Cooperative Agreement between the GLO and the city is expected to be finalized within 30 days. Once complete, the agreement will be submitted to the City Council for approval and execution between April and May.

The GLO will serve as the lead agency for the project, overseeing contract procurement and construction management. The Parks & Recreation Department will work with the GLO to minimize potential disruptions during the summer season.

The city said it will provide project updates to keep the community informed about the agreement's progress and construction timelines.

