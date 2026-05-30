5th annual MuralFest underway in downtown Corpus Christi

The 5th annual MuralFest is underway in downtown Corpus Christi, bringing the community together one tile at a time.

The event kicked off, Saturday, May 30, with a community-building project where residents painted individual tiles that will become part of a larger community mural.

The mural will include 600 hand-painted tiles, each representing a member of the community. About 200 tiles have been completed, with hundreds more to go before June 6th.

Arlene Medrano, executive director of the Downtown Management District, said:

"It's just a reminder of what we can accomplish together. This is a community love mural. It's a significance of this year's mural selection."

The finished community love mural will be displayed on the 600 block of Chaparral Street, serving as a reminder of what can be accomplished when people come together.

Five murals will be unveiled June 5 as part of MuralFest x ArtWalk. On June 6, there will be an artist summit.

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