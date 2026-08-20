55 years ago today, Corpus Christi woke to news that forever changed the city's sense of security

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was 11 p.m. on August 19, 1971, when a sniper's bullet shattered the quiet of a routine shift change at the Corpus Christi Police Station. But the full horror of what had happened wouldn't hit the city until the next morning, when residents woke to devastating news that would forever change their sense of security.

A Night That Started Like Any Other

Police Officer John William Sartain, just 22 years old, was beginning what should have been another routine shift. Walking to his patrol unit through the employee entrance at the back of the police station with his partner Gilbert Lazo and other officers, Sartain had no way of knowing that a 16-year-old with a .30 caliber carbine was watching from an apartment complex 200 yards away.

At 11 p.m., the teenager took aim, resting his rifle on a fence for stability. The fatal shot struck Officer Sartain in the head, killing him instantly as he stepped out the back door of the station. In that moment, Corpus Christi lost one of its own, though most of the city slept on, unaware of the tragedy that had just unfolded.

A City Wakes to Devastating News

The morning of August 20, 1971, began like any other for most Corpus Christi residents—until they turned on their radios, picked up their newspapers, or heard the whispered conversations that spread like wildfire through the community. The shocking news that a young police officer had been gunned down by a sniper at the police station itself sent ripples of disbelief and fear through the city.

For a community in 1971, the idea that someone would deliberately target a police officer—and do so from the shadows like a military sniper—was almost incomprehensible. This wasn't a confrontation gone wrong or a traffic stop that escalated. This was a calculated act of violence.

The location made it even more chilling. The police station was supposed to be a symbol of safety and security. If officers weren't safe there, residents wondered, where were they safe?

A Community Grapples with Senseless Violence

As details emerged throughout that shocking morning and in the days that followed, the randomness of the attack only deepened the community's horror. Officer Sartain hadn't been investigating a particular case or pursuing a dangerous suspect. He was simply showing up for work, doing his job, protecting his community.

The fact that a 16-year-old was responsible added another layer of bewilderment. In 1971, such youth violence was far less common than it would become in later decades. Parents looked at their own teenagers with new concern, while the broader community struggled to understand how someone so young could commit such a calculated act of violence.

The Hunt and the Questions

For two days after that shocking morning, the teenage sniper remained at large, adding to the city's anxiety. When he was finally apprehended, living in the very apartment complex from which he had taken his deadly shot, it raised uncomfortable questions about how well neighbors really knew each other.

The subsequent legal proceedings would prove almost as shocking as the original crime, revealing prosecutorial misconduct and raising questions about justice that would persist for years. The case hinged on whether the teenager could see Officer Sartain and his colleagues in the darkness, or whether he was simply firing recklessly at what he thought was an empty building.

A Legacy Born from Tragedy

Officer John William Sartain left behind a young family—his wife and infant daughter, as well as his son, brother, and mother—whose lives were forever altered by that terrible night and the shocking morning that followed. His death marked a turning point for Corpus Christi, a loss of innocence that many communities across America would experience in the turbulent years that followed.

In 1991, twenty years after that devastating morning, the city renamed Laguna Street to John Sartain Street, ensuring that his sacrifice would be remembered by future generations who never experienced the shock and grief that gripped the community on August 20, 1971.

55 Years of Remembrance

Today, as we mark 55 years since that tragic night and the shocking morning that followed, Officer Sartain's story remains a powerful reminder of the risks faced by those who serve in law enforcement. The Corpus Christi Police Department continues to honor his memory, ensuring that new officers understand both the nobility of their calling and the very real dangers that come with it.

For those old enough to remember that morning in 1971, the passage of 55 years hasn't diminished the shock of learning that a young officer's life had been cut short in such a senseless act of violence. For younger generations, Officer Sartain's story serves as a bridge to understanding how a single act of violence can forever change a community's sense of security and innocence.

As the sun set at 11 p.m. on August 19, 1971, Corpus Christi was one kind of city. When it rose the next morning and residents learned what had happened in the darkness, it had become another—forever marked by the loss of Officer John William Sartain and the shocking realization that even those sworn to protect and serve were not immune to senseless violence.

On this 55th anniversary, we remember not just the officer who died, but the community that was forever changed by the shocking news of that August morning in 1971.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!