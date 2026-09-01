3 gang members sentenced for smuggling meth from Mexico in furniture, vehicles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two additional Tango Corpitos gang members were sentenced to more than half a century in prison after distributing kilos of drugs smuggled from Mexico inside vehicles and cabinetry.

Cesar Acosta was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison and Adam Ramirez was sentenced to 12 years.

Tommie Lee Gutierrez was previously sentenced to 25 years. He pleaded guilty Jan. 29.

At the hearing on Aug. 26, the court heard additional evidence that Gutierrez is a member of the Tango Corpitos street gang and a three-time convicted felon.

Officials say the organization received meth in the Coastal Bend area in multi-kilogram quantities secreted in vehicles and loads of consumer goods such as cabinetry that had passed across the border into the United States from Mexico.

On at least one occasion, Gutierrez wrecked a meth-laden vehicle on a public street in Corpus Christi before it had been completely unloaded, leaving kilograms of methamphetamine in the driver's side door. The drugs were later discovered at the city impound lot.