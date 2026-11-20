Parts of Brooks and Kenedy counties are now under a screwworm quarantine after the larvae were discovered in cattle in Hidalgo County.

State officials signed the quarantine order Wednesday. Parts of 35 Texas counties are now under the rules.

Screwworms are fly larvae that eat the living flesh of animals.

Animals in the quarantine zone cannot be moved out until they are inspected and treated.

Anyone who sees signs of screwworm is asked to call 1-800-550-8242.

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