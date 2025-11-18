Falfurrias VFW post faces closure without new members by mid-December

The Lopez-Williams VFW Post 7634 in Falfurrias is battling to keep its doors open as Commander Ricardo Rubio faces a mid-December deadline to recruit new members or risk permanent closure of the 70-year-old veterans organization.

"We need you. We need your expertise. We need your service," Rubio said in a plea to local veterans.

The post has served as a gathering space for local veterans for decades, but now faces a critical membership shortage that threatens its future.

Rubio, who has led the post for two years, describes the challenge of operating with insufficient help.

"We do not have enough members to operate the post. I do most of the work here," Rubio said.

While the post has 41 members on paper, only about nine regularly attend due to age and medical issues. This has left Rubio handling multiple responsibilities alone, from commander duties to quartermaster and adjutant work.

The situation has reached a breaking point with district leadership intervention.

"I've been visited by the district commanders. And they told me that if I don't get enough people to help share this load of responsibility that they're gonna suspend the post," Rubio said.

If suspended, the post would have six months to address the membership crisis or face permanent closure. For Rubio, this outcome would be devastating.

"That's something that I don't want to see," Rubio said.

Rubio served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years and found community through veterans groups after his military service. He joined the Lopez-Williams VFW Post 7634 after serving with the Premont Veterans Association and was eventually elected commander.

"At first it was exciting. You know, it was a challenge to me. I took that challenge and I ran with it. I was able to make things work for the post," Rubio said.

Now he's fighting to preserve the place that provided him with community and support. The post serves as a vital connection point for veterans, ensuring they never feel alone in their post-military lives.

Veterans interested in joining the Lopez-Williams VFW Post 7634 can call 361-415-4252 to help keep this historic organization alive.

