A water main break has led the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to require the City of Falfurrias to issue a boil notice. Washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. should not take place without customers first boiling their water.

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption again.

If you have questions or concerns on this matter, you may contact Adrian Montemayor at 361-325-2597.