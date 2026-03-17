Falfurrias man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

BRROKS COUNTY, Texas — A 45-year-old Falfurrias man has pleaded guilty to conducting multiple narcotics transactions in the Corpus Christi area, Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced.

Rodolfo Alvarado faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales will impose sentencing on June 18.

The Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Alvarado in March 2025. Authorities extracted numerous text messages and financial records indicating widespread drug trafficking. In the following months, law enforcement conducted controlled buys from Alvarado and other co-conspirators.

On Aug. 8, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at Alvarado's residence, where they located items commonly used in narcotics distribution, including digital scales and plastic baggies.

Investigators also discovered a wooden board covering a hole in the ground beneath a shaded structure on the property. Inside the hole, they found a plastic bag containing approximately 303.73 grams of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Lamont and Ashley Pruitt are prosecuting the case.

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