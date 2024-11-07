Falfurrias Jerseys scoring touchdowns and fighting fires

Jersey football players are making a difference on and off the field.

Seven Falfurrias High School athletes are part of the Falfurrias Fire Department's Junior Firefighter program.

A group of Jerseys at Falfurrias High School are more than football stars racing for a touchdown. There are seven Jerseys whose goals are to score touchdowns and extinguish fires.

Wearing a Jersey helmet puts out game-day vibes, but the Falfurrias High School Football players wear more than one helmet for this small community.

Every day is an adventure for the fighting Jersey varsity football players. The tackling, the scoring, the fun.

And, yet, a handful of players know when it’s time to be serious.

“Just because we’re kids doesn’t mean we don’t know what we’re doing,” said Stephen Mireles, Falfurrias athlete/firefighter.

Stephen Mireles is a senior football player with a lot on his shoulders. Mireles is one of several Falfurrias High School students who are junior firefighters through a partnership between the school district and the Falfurrias Fire Department.

The Junior Firefighter Program is funded through the fire department fundraisers and the Falfurrias Independent School District. The hope of the program is to keep kids busy in the rural community, and possibly guide them to a possible career.

“We join these organizations to grow and to learn. Hopefully become something in the future,” Mireles said.

Applying their knowledge, on and off the field, to serve and give back to their community.

“For me, it’s all about helping the community. When I’m on the field — I’m just focused. When I get a call, I’m just trying to get there super fast. Sometimes it can be scary. I think of it as fun,” said Jesus Castillo, Falfurrias athlete/firefighter.

Jesus Castillo is another senior football player. He’s been playing football since he was six. He’s been with the firefighter department for four years.

A fire truck’s lights and sirens represent tradition and pride for these firefighters.

“I had multiple family members in the fire department. Right now, I still serve with my uncle. It’s a thrill. It’s different, and it makes me feel proud to be serving my community. Helping people as much as I can,” Mireles said.

These Falfurrias athletes said their protective gear represents the leaders of the future, as well as the many hats they wear.

