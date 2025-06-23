Falfurrias High School names interim football coach for 2025 season

BRROKS COUNTY, Texas — Gilbert Perez has been named interim head football coach for the Falfurrias Jerseys, according to an announcement from Brooks County ISD.

Perez, who currently serves as the defensive coordinator at Falfurrias High School, will lead the team during the 2025 season.

"Coach Perez has been an integral part of our football program, and we are confident in his ability to lead our team with pride, consistency, and integrity," Scott Rogers, Brooks County ISD Superintendent of Schools, said.

Perez brings 27 years of coaching experience to the position, including 12 years at Falfurrias High School.

The appointment comes following the retirement announcement of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Arturo Garcia, who is concluding his career this month.

Brooks County ISD is also developing plans to select an interim athletic director while conducting a comprehensive search for permanent replacements. The district has hired JG Consulting to lead the search process, with an announcement expected in the coming months.

School officials say preparations for the 2025 season are already underway and encourage community support during this transition period.

