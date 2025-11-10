Brooks County voters approve Proposition A to create emergency services district

Brooks County voters approved Proposition A on Election Day, which will combine two volunteer fire departments into one emergency services district to improve funding and equipment for rural firefighting efforts.

The measure will merge the Falfurrias Fire Department and Southern Brooks County Volunteer Fire Department into a single emergency services district, providing a dedicated funding source for equipment and training.

Falfurrias Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez said the change will address longstanding funding challenges that have limited the departments' capabilities.

"It won't solve all our problems, but it's definitely going to help," Ramirez said.

The fire chief explains that while the new structure isn't a complete solution, it will significantly improve their ability to purchase necessary equipment.

"This isn't going to be a saving grace for anybody, for each department. But it's definitely going to help when purchasing equipment," Ramirez said.

Michelle Rangel, a Brooks County resident for more than 50 years, was among those who voted in favor of Proposition A. She believes supporting volunteer firefighters is essential for the community.

"Firefighters go out of their way without getting paid, without thinking about it twice. It's good that they're out there and that we're able to support them. They do need help from everybody in the community. Who ever can help," Rangel said.

Ramirez said the push to form an emergency services district began years ago after difficulties securing funding from previous city administration. The new structure will allow both departments to address critical equipment needs.

"Both fire departments are in of SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus), thermals, a little bit more pristine training. And we're both in deep need for some new fire engines," Ramirez said.

The emergency services district will be funded through a tax rate ranging from three cents to 10 cents per $100 of property value. Officials describe this as a small cost that will make a significant impact on firefighting capabilities in the rural area.

The next step involves the county appointing fire commissioners to oversee the new emergency services district.

