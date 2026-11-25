BEEVILLE, Texas — Toys for Tots is working to make sure children across Bee and Live Oak counties have something waiting for them under the tree this Christmas, and the push is on to collect enough toys to make that happen.

Toys were coming in at the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday night as community members stopped by for a gift drop. The donations are part of a broader effort across both counties to collect enough toys for local families.

Organizers say the need is significant.

"We helped 2,000 children last year, so we have a lot of need here," said Anne Besancon, Toys for Tots coordinator for Bee and Live Oak counties.

Each child receives two gifts, two books and two stocking stuffers. That means organizers need roughly 4,000 gifts alone if they serve the same number of children as last year.

"Four thousand gifts is a lot of gifts to give out and then stocking stuffers and then books. So that's a lot. So we go through a lot of money and a lot of gifts," Besancon said.

Once toys are collected, organizers don't decide which child gets what. Instead, they set up a warehouse and let parents do the shopping themselves.

"I set it up kind of like Walmart so that the parents get to come in and pick what they want for their child, because I don't know their child. I want the parents' involvement in the gifts," Besancon said.

For Besancon, the work is personal. After her own family needed help during a difficult time, she says Toys for Tots is her way of giving back.

"My brother went through hardship and we had to go to the food banks and get food, and this is my way of paying back to the community because we've got help in the past and now it's my turn to help out where I can," Besancon said.

With around 60 collection boxes spread across Bee and Live Oak counties, Besancon is hoping the community will help fill those shelves once again.

Toys can be dropped off at collection boxes throughout both counties through Dec. 16. Families who want to register to receive toys also have until Dec. 16 to sign up. To donate or learn more, search online for Bee County or Live Oak County Toys for Tots.

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