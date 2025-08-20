Rialto Renovations: Clean up efforts continue for historic Beeville theater

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Following an awarded $175,000 grant in October, renovations on the historic Hall Rialto Theatre continue, with hopes for completion in time for the new year.

Built in 1922, the theater has been a recognizable sight in downtown Beeville. After a fire in 1935, architect John Eberson redesigned the building. Eberson also designed both Majestic Theatres in Houston and San Antonio.

The Hall Rialto Theatre remained in operation until it shut its doors in 1985.

"There was a group of concerned citizens because it was just boarded up and nothing had been done to it," Mark Parsons, president of the Hall Rialto Preservation Association, told KRIS 6. "They didn't want the theater to fall into ruin, because of its historic significance."

Since receiving the funds, the association has worked to bring the theater back to its heyday. Crews have completed cosmetic upgrades to the auditorium, including new seating and lighting fixtures. One of the main goals has been finishing the theater's front lobby to have it ready for "small private events and rentals."

Initially, the theater was being prepared for a 2025 opening, but several internal projects have caused setbacks.

"The air conditioning units, which have been installed for quite some time now, had never been turned on, so the vent work has been completed," Parsons said. "Now we're just waiting, crossing fingers that all that will work for the air conditioning system because that's a big chunk."

"We had the air conditioning units installed and then were told by the building inspector at that time we needed to have fire suppression, and so that put a halt on all that until we could get that part done."

Despite the delays, association board members remain "optimistic" that renovations will be completed by January.

"I think mainly if it's a hub of downtown Beeville, they'll have a lot more activity down here too, as well as tax revenue," Parsons said. "I think once we get up and running both for performing arts as well as private groups, I think that will actually help heads and beds, people coming to Beeville. I think it'd be a big, big attraction."

The Hall Rialto Preservation Association is looking for volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist with cleanup efforts. Questions about the event can be directed to Mark Parsons at 361-358-3859.

