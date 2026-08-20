New Mexico man sentenced to 30 years for grooming, exposing himself to three sisters during video calls

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A New Mexico man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for grooming and exposing himself to three young sisters during video calls, with a plea agreement sparing the child victims from having to testify in court.

Trinidad Guzman, a registered sex offender, received his sentence Monday in the 156th Judicial District Court in Beeville, Texas. The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office serving Bee, Live Oak, and McMullen Counties.

Guzman pleaded guilty to charges of Indecency with a Child by Exposure and Online Solicitation of a Minor after grooming three local girls from one family and exposing himself to them during FaceTime calls. While those charges typically carry maximum sentences of 10 and 20 years, respectively, Guzman's prior criminal history allowed prosecutors to seek enhanced penalties.

Judge Boyd Bauer accepted Guzman's guilty pleas and imposed the 30-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The court also issued lifetime protective orders for the three children and their parents.

The plea agreement was negotiated by First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Craig, with a primary focus on protecting the child victims from additional trauma. The three girls had expressed anxiety about testifying against Guzman in court.

"This family was fractured by the actions of a child predator," District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams said. "Justice in a case like this is not simply about the number of years imposed. It is also about protecting victims from further trauma, holding offenders accountable, and doing everything within the law to protect other children."

The case was built through investigative work by Texas Ranger Justin Cuellar and Bee County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Jamie Pelfrey. The victims' parents acted quickly to protect their children once they became aware of Guzman's conduct.

"Child predators often rely on manipulation and deception to appear trustworthy, making their conduct particularly difficult for families to recognize and stop," the District Attorney's Office said.

Guzman's criminal history and the severity of his sentence make early parole release highly unlikely. He will remain a registered sex offender for life, and the lifetime protective orders ensure the victims will be well into adulthood before potentially facing any possibility of his release.

The sentence was also influenced by the history of substantial sentences returned by juries in the jurisdiction, reflecting the significant risk Guzman would have faced had he gone to trial.

Craig emphasized the importance of the parents' quick action and the victims' courage throughout the process.

"The parents of these victims did what every parent should do when their children are threatened: they acted to protect them," Craig said. "Our responsibility was to make sure the defendant was held accountable while also recognizing the profound impact that the criminal justice process can have on child victims."

The resolution allows the family to focus on healing as the new school year begins, rather than preparing for a potentially traumatic trial. The 156th Judicial District Attorney's Office, led by McWilliams, covers Bee, Live Oak, and McMullen Counties.

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