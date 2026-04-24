More than 1,000 THC vape pens seized during Bee County traffic stop

A late-night traffic stop in Bee County ended with a 21-year-old Pflugerville man in jail after authorities found more than 1,000 THC vape pens and $16,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

Just after midnight on April 23, 2026, a Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Region trooper pulled over a Dodge Durango on US 181.

The trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and called in the Bee County Sheriff's Office for backup. That's when K-9 Cinco was brought to the scene.

The dog alerted authorities to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the vape pens and the cash.

Authorities arrested the driver, Juan Huerta, and took him to the Bee County Jail. Huerta is now facing charges for money laundering and possession of a controlled substance PG2 (greater than 400 grams).

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