Meet Sevy: Beeville Police celebrate their littlest, and friendliest, supporter

BEEVILLE, Tx — Three-year-old Sevy Bleibry received the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when officers arrived at his home with flashing lights, a K9 officer and a special gift to honor his admiration for law enforcement.

The meet and greet was organized by Sevy’s mother, Cristie Bleibry, and the Beeville Police Department to show their appreciation for their youngest supporter.

Sevy’s fascination with police officers began when he was just a year old, his mother told KRIS 6 News.

“He’s been infatuated with police cars since he was little,” Cristie said. “He started making the siren noises, saying ‘beble beeble,’ and whenever he’d see a police car, even on the highway, he’d get so excited and shout, ‘Police car! Police car!’”

Over the past year, Sevy and his mother have made regular visits to the Beeville Police Station, where officers have welcomed him with open arms, turning on their patrol car lights and engaging with the enthusiastic toddler.

Cristie Bleibry Sevy meets with some of the officers of the Beeville Police Department during a surprise visit on Sunday.

Sevy’s love for law enforcement grew so much that he began delivering homemade treats—like tamales during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and pastries on Valentine’s Day—to the station. His gestures of kindness didn’t go unnoticed.

“One of the officers contacted me and said they wanted to do something special for Sevy,” Cristie said.

That “something special” turned into a surprise meet-and-greet at the police station, where officers presented Sevy with stickers, a tour of a patrol car, and a rare honor: a Beeville Police Department Challenge Coin.

“Challenge coins date back to military times and are used to show where someone comes from or what division they’re in,” Officer Nathan Morin, a Field Training Officer with the Beeville Police Department told KRIS 6 News. “For us, it’s a way to identify ourselves and show pride in our department. We thought it would be a wonderful addition to Sevy’s collection of police memorabilia.”

Cristie Bleibry The sticker and challenge coin given to Sevy Bleibry by officers of the Beeville Police Department.

“For them to take time out of their busy schedules to show my son how much they appreciate him—it just made me emotional,” Cristie said. “It shows that no matter what’s going on, good or bad, they always have time to show kids that they’re here for them.”

Officer Morin echoed the sentiment, emphasizing how meaningful it is for the department to have such a young fan. “It means a lot to us to see someone so young so engaged with their local police department,” Morin said. “Sevy is always so excited to talk to us, and if he continues down this path, I think he’ll make a great police officer one day.”

Cristie believes her son is destined to wear a badge as well. “His dad used to teach local law enforcement at the college, so I think it’s in his blood." She said. “He has almost every police car toy from H-E-B and Walmart, so I definitely see him becoming an officer someday.”

