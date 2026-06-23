Man receives three life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of children

A 43-year-old man who fled across multiple states to avoid prosecution has been sentenced to three life sentences for sexually assaulting children in South Texas.

Benjamin Alan Molodecki was found guilty on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following trials in June 2026. Judge Janna Whatley imposed the maximum sentence for each offense – two counts in Live Oak County and one in Bee County.

Years-Long Manhunt

The case began in July 2020 when an arrest warrant was issued for Molodecki following allegations of child sexual abuse in Live Oak County. Rather than face the charges, he fled the jurisdiction, triggering a multi-year manhunt across several states.

District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service to track down the fugitive. Their efforts led to his first arrest in Johnson County, Texas, in October 2020. However, Molodecki was released on bond and failed to appear in court.

The pattern repeated itself in October 2023 when he was located and arrested in Larimer County, Colorado. Despite being a fugitive, he was again granted bond and once more failed to appear after his release.

To prevent another escape, the U.S. Marshals Service and the District Attorney's Office coordinated a joint operation. When Molodecki was finally located in Portales, New Mexico, in March 2024, he was transferred directly to Live Oak County custody, where he remained until trial.

Multiple Victims Identified

During the investigation, additional child victims were identified in other counties. Investigator Dan Caddell of the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office, working with a forensic interviewer from the Child Advocacy Center, conducted interviews that led to additional charges in Bee County.

Evidence presented at trial established that the offenses involved both male and female children between the ages of 6 and 13. Due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, officials are not disclosing identifying information about the victims or their relationship to the defendant.

Impact on Victims

Following sentencing, the court heard victim impact statements that detailed the lasting trauma caused by Molodecki's actions. Victims and family members described the profound emotional harm they endured and the continuing effects on their lives.

"Nearly six years after these crimes were first reported, the victims and their families have finally seen this case brought to its conclusion," the District Attorney's Office stated.

Collaborative Effort

District Attorney McWilliams praised the collaborative effort that brought the case to a successful conclusion, particularly recognizing Investigator Dan Caddell and the U.S. Marshals Service for their persistence in tracking down the defendant.

"From the moment these allegations were reported, our focus remained on securing justice for the victims and seeing this case through to its conclusion," McWilliams said. "This defendant repeatedly attempted to avoid responsibility for his actions, but the combined efforts of law enforcement and the prosecution never wavered."

She added that while nothing can erase the harm that was done, the outcome "should send a clear message that those who prey upon children in this jurisdiction will be pursued relentlessly and held accountable under the law."

The case represents the culmination of years of investigative work, inter-agency coordination, and a determined effort to ensure that a defendant who repeatedly fled prosecution was ultimately held accountable for his crimes against children.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!