Man found dead after officers respond to smoke at Beeville apartment complex on East Kennedy

A man was found dead Thursday morning after officers responded to reports of smoke at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Kennedy Street, according to the Beeville Police Department.

Officers arrived in the early morning hours and observed smoke within the complex. They immediately began evacuating nearby residents while conducting a search of the affected apartments.

During the search, officers discovered an unresponsive adult male inside one of the units. The man was removed from the residence, and officers began lifesaving efforts that continued when emergency medical services arrived on scene.

Despite those efforts, the man was later pronounced deceased.

The Beeville Police Department said the investigation remains active, but investigators currently have no indication of foul play. Preliminary findings suggest there is no known threat to the public or ongoing danger associated with the incident.

Out of respect for the victim and his family, police are not releasing additional information at this time.

"We ask that the community keep the family and all those affected by this tragic incident in their thoughts during this difficult time," the police department stated.

The cause of the smoke and the circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation.

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