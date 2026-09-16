Governor Abbott awards $5.8 million to South Texas veterans groups

Governor Greg Abbott traveled to South Texas Tuesday to present more than $5.8 million in veteransassistance grants, with two Coastal Bend counties receiving a combined $150,000.

The Texas Veterans Commission awarded the funds through its Fund for Veterans Assistance grants program, supporting 21 organizations that serve South Texas veterans and their families.

"In just this region, it includes more than $5 million in funds for Veterans Assistance Grants awarded to 21organizations that serve South Texas veterans and their families. Those grants, they expand access to critical services for thousands of veterans, including things ranging from meals to housing to job training to financial assistance and a whole lot more," Abbott said.

San Patricio County is receiving $100,000 for emergency financial assistance. The money can help qualifying veterans with food, utilities, rent, mortgages, and some transportation or vehicle expenses. Jennifer Richardson of the San Patricio Veterans Assistance Office said the need is already there.

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"It truly is hope, especially when you see veterans that may not ever realize that they need it, and then they come to a point where they have no other choice but to have to ask for help. Knowing most veterans, that is very difficult to do," Richardson said.

Bee County is receiving $50,000 — the first time the county has received this type of grant. Veterans Service Officer Sandra Musquez, a veteran herself, said the funding addresses a real gap in the community.

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"We do see a lot of, you know, our community is small but we have a lot of elderly veterans that are on steady income. So sometimes it is hard for them to be able to pay for their rent or their mortgage or even just get something like groceries," Musquez said.

For Musquez, securing the grant means bringing more than just claims assistance back to Bee County's veterans.

"I'm just grateful to be in this position, to be able to help my fellow veterans," Musquez said.

The Texas Veterans Commission says this year's statewide grants are expected to provide direct services to more than 125,000 veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses.

Veterans or surviving spouses in need of assistance can reach out to their local veterans service office to find out what services are available and whether they qualify. Bee County veterans can contact the Bee County Veterans Services Office, and San Patricio County veterans can reach the San Patricio County Veterans Service Office. Additional resources are also available through the Texas Veterans Commission.

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