Fatal motorcycle crash kills Beeville man on State Highway 202 near Beeville

A 22-year-old Beeville man died Wednesday evening after his motorcycle left the roadway on State Highway 202.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Elijah Smith was riding a 2025 Kawasaki ZX6 eastbound on State Highway 202, approximately 1 mile east of Beeville, when the motorcycle failed to maintain its lane and veered off the right side of the road.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest at the edge of the brush line. The motorcycle continued into the brush and was not visible from the roadway.

Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, Judge M.D. Showalter, pronounced Smith deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol Office in Beeville.

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