Emergency crews responding to grass fire in Skidmore

Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in the cactus area of Skidmore.

According to Watch Duty, units arrived on the scene shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a vegetation fire on the 700 block of County Road 613.

There is currently no word on how many acres have burned or how much of the fire is contained. As of 5:30 p.m. the status of the fire remains active.

The Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging residents to maintain a safe distance.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION IS KNOWN.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!