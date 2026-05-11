Coastal Bend College confirms arrest in firearms theft case involving former police chief

A former Coastal Bend College employee who once served as acting police chief has been arrested on charges of stealing college firearms.

Oscar Mario Rodriguez Jr. was arrested on May 6, 2026, on charges of Theft by a Public Servant involving firearms. The arrest followed an external investigation conducted by law enforcement authorities.

Rodriguez worked for the CBC Police Department from 2022 to 2023, first as a police officer and later as acting police chief. In those roles, he had authorized access to college firearms.

The matter was initially reviewed but determined to be inconclusive. On March 18, 2026, current college administration reopened the review to ensure it was fully examined and resolved. The college referred the matter to external law enforcement agencies on March 26, 2026, and continued to cooperate fully throughout the process.

Coastal Bend College credited the Texas Rangers, the Bee County Sheriff's Office, and the CBC Police Department for their work in bringing the matter to resolution.

"While this matter predates the current administration, current College leadership made it a priority to ensure the issue was fully reviewed and addressed through the appropriate legal and investigative channels," the college said.

The college said it is also reviewing and strengthening internal controls to help ensure continued accountability, oversight, and the highest standards of campus safety and operational integrity.

"Coastal Bend College recognizes the public interest surrounding this matter and believes it is important to provide accurate information to the community while respecting the legal and personnel limitations associated with ongoing and concluded law enforcement matters," the college said.

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