Coastal Bend College announces free tuition for dual credit students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of a higher education has made the dream of going to college almost impossible. But Coastal Bend College (CBC) has announced free tuition for its dual credit students, which is already opening doors to worlds of possibilities.

After funding adjustments made to House Bill 8, CBC got straight to work.

“We were able to mind the data and determine that we could afford to go zero tuition and a zero dollar charge for fees,” President of Coastal Bend College Dr. Justin Hoggard said.

CBC is now offering zero tuition and zero fees for its dual credit students, which Hoggard said removes a huge burden for area ISDs. Before, some ISD’s, like Beeville, were paying for its students to take dual credit courses, which Hoggard said cost about $55 per credit hour.

“If you do the math, six times 55 times, an average of 200 students, that’s going to be a lot of money and savings for the school,” Hoggard said.

Some students were even paying out of pocket.

“Many of our families that are low socio-economic, this is providing them free access to college,” Beeville ISD Superintendent if Schools Dr.Travis Fanning said.

But with that money now being saved, Fanning said they can redirect those funds to promote other programs within their district.

“We’re always looking to enhance and provide additional programs in our elementary and middle school levels, so new programs there. We are always looking for new innovative career, technology and education programs,” Fanning said.

CBC also wanted to make sure their dual credit students complete 15 credit hours.

“There’s data that suggests that once a student gets to 15 hours they will complete their associate's degree,” Hoggard said.

They plan to do that by putting students on a pathway.

“Are we going to go a career type of training or is it a transfer? So the students will have plenty of options for them,” Hoggard said.

But for CBC and Beeville ISD, it’s more than just completing a requirement.

“This is also about creating a sense of belonging. You can look at it and go check, check, check and see the progress you’re making towards your ultimate goal,” Hoggard said.

It’s about creating change.

“You don’t see where this is happening across the state of Texas. Everyone has access to those funds and are choosing to allocate them in different ways. But I think the way we are doing it here is the right way to truly leave a stamp and our mark in the community,” Fanning said.

Because what starts here, changes our community.

“What we would like to see more than anything is to keep our local talent here in our rural communities. This is going to create a stronger Coastal Bend, which will create a stronger South Texas region and is overall beneficial to Texas as a whole,” Hoggard said.

The free tuition takes effect this spring semester. And while CBC is covering several costs, Beeville ISD will continue to cover the cost of learning materials like textbooks for its students.

