Coach Chris Soza reflects on his career, family and retirement

BEEVILLE, Tx — "My dad always said that when you retire, every day is a Saturday except for Sunday," is one of the many pieces of advice Coach Chris Soza's father gave him. Now, he's living up to that sentiment.

Soza has lived and breathed football since his high school days and seasons at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. After graduating, he traded his helmet for a playbook, beginning his coaching career in Palacios, Texas. Soza quickly made his way around the Coastal Bend, coaching in his hometown of Alice, as well as Mathis and Orange Grove, leading teams of all shapes and sizes.

No matter where Soza coached, his family was always by his side, with many of them on the sidelines. Soza coached his oldest son, Justin, during his eight years at Mathis. When he moved to Beeville to serve as head coach, his daughter Felicia and son Eric were students by day and ball girl and boy by night.

"When you have that opportunity to coach and then have your son (Justin) coach with you and then have your son (Eric) play for you, I mean, that's really special. And that's something that I think I'll always remember," Soza said.

Adam Beam Coach Chris Soza looks back at years of family football history after retiring from coaching earlier this year.

Soza returned to coach the Beeville Trojans in 2019 with Eric. During this stint, he achieved a career milestone with a 27-25 upset over Calallen in 2023, marking his 200th career victory as head coach.

However, after the 2023 season, Coach Soza decided to put down the playbook.

“I think I've accomplished a lot, been blessed in my career," he said. "When you're 62-years-old and you still have your health, you want to do some things and be able to do things with your life."

While Soza has stepped off the field, his legacy continues with his son Eric, who took over as head coach and athletic director for Rockport-Fulton in May. The Pirates won their first game of the season over Orange Grove 42-38.

"I'm happy for him," Soza said, "And I know he's going to do well."

Since retiring, Soza told KRIS 6 News that he's been keeping busy and, once the weather cools down, he plans to enjoy activities like golfing and hunting.

Following our interview with Soza he wished to have the following statement published:

Chris Soza

