City of Beeville continues to distribute water amid ongoing boil notice

BEEVILLE, Texas — The city of Beeville has continued to distribute water to residents in need.

As previously reported by KRIS 6 News, the city of Beeville issued a boil notice on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The city issued a disaster declaration but the problem remains.

According to a Facebook post made by the city of Beeville, leaders continue refilling the raw water transmission line that supplies the water treatment plant.

This process is being carried out "gradually and carefully" to maintain system stability.

As water begins flowing into the city, the city is asking neighbors to continue conserving water as the water system is re-established.

If you notice a water leak in the distribution system...Such as water pooling in the street or yard...Please report it immediately by calling 361-358-8100.