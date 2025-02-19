Beeville under boil water notice

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Beeville City Manager John Benson has issued a boil water notice for Beeville on Wednesday, February 19, until further notice.

A press release from Benson says that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the city to notify all customers due to reduced distribution system pressure.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that it is safe for drinking water or human consumption.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescind the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice publicly or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Benson at 361-358-4641

