CCA Redfish Bay Chapter hosts annual Beeville fish fry to fund Coastal Bend conservation efforts

BEE COUNTY, Texas —

The Coastal Conservation Association's Redfish Bay Chapter is bringing the community together in Beeville for its annual fish fry, raising money for conservation efforts across the Coastal Bend.

CCA Redfish Bay Chapter hosts Beeville fish fry for conservation

The event features food, an auction, and fellowship, but chapter president Rod Hall said the night is about more than just a good time.

"This gives us a lot of community buy-in and it really gives us some validation for what we're trying to do. And when we have this level of community participation, it makes you look forward to the next year," Hall said.

Hall said the chapter's conservation work is focused on protecting the resources that make the Coastal Bend a destination for anglers.

"They realize that if someone doesn't do something to protect our estuaries, our coastal bend, our bays, and our fishing... It's not going to be here. And without the fishing here in the Coastal Bend, our economy would suffer greatly," Hall said.

This year's turnout is up from last year, with new members helping bring in sponsors and sell tickets. Hall said last year's crowd was about 75% of this year's attendance.

The chapter is also looking ahead to its next community event — a free kids fishing day on Oct. 24 at Conn Harbor.

"We have got a super thing coming up on October the 24th at Conn Harbor. It is a kid fish day. We're going to provide the children, the kids with fishing equipment, bait. We're going to also incorporate first responders into the function, and they're going to have an opportunity to fish with a first responder. And again, it's completely free," Hall said.

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