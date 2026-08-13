Beeville working to fix earthy taste and smell in city tap water after Hill Country inflows

BEEVILLE, Tx — Beeville residents may notice an earthy taste or smell in their tap water due to an increase in naturally occurring organic material entering the city's raw water supply.

According to the city, recent inflows from the Hill Country have increased the amount of organic material in the water. Crews are responding by making adjustments during the treatment process, including increasing sodium permanganate and adjusting chlorine dioxide levels. The city is also flushing parts of the distribution system to help move water through the system and reduce the taste and odor.

Officials said turbidity levels in the raw water are beginning to drop, and the earthy taste and smell are expected to improve as conditions return to normal.

Despite the change in taste and odor, the city says the water is safe to use and drink. Routine testing continues, and the water system remains in compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements.

The city says crews will continue monitoring conditions and making treatment adjustments as needed.

