Beeville police seek more than $1 million in federal grants for new equipment and civilian positions

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Beeville Police Department is seeking more than $1 million in federal funding to update its emergency response equipment and add two civilian positions. The city council unanimously approved the department moving forward with the grant application.

Nathan Morin, the department's public information officer, said the funding would make a significant difference without burdening local taxpayers.

Beeville PD seeks $1M in federal grants for equipment upgrades

"These grants are huge. They're significant for the city, and they're not coming out of our taxpayers. Wallets, so that's huge significance," Morin said.

One of the biggest requests is a Lenco Bearcat, which the department says would replace a 1985 International fire truck that has been repurposed for police use. The truck has helped the department's emergency response team during flooding and other high-risk situations.

"Our current vehicle is a 1985 International; it's a repurposed fire truck that we've been keeping alive for several years," Morin said.

The Bearcat would also give officers more capabilities during high-risk search warrants and could be used to assist other agencies.

The grant request also includes a high-capacity transport vehicle, which Morin says would be especially helpful when officers have multiple arrests or need to transport someone who requires more space.

"Where we're trying to be proactive, but we also have calls for service, and we maintain the calls for service as they come in and handle them," Morin said.

Having its own equipment would also reduce Beeville's reliance on other agencies during emergencies.

"And we'd rather be prepared than have to inconvenience, like, another agency or something, where they could be using that asset of theirs, and then now we're having to stop what they're doing and ask, like, Hey, could you help us for 30 minutes an hour, you know, so that way we can get this job done," Morin said.

The remainder of the grant would fund two civilian positions and surveillance equipment for the department's Special Crimes Unit.

Morin says the city council's vote only authorized the department to apply, so the funding is not guaranteed. If approved, the department would return to city leaders with the final details before accepting the money.

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