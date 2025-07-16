Beeville firefighters train for water rescues following recent weather events

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Following the recent floods in the Hill Country, Beeville firefighters are focusing on emergency water rescue training.

While this training comes around at least once a year it's important to continue practicing and learning.

Eight volunteer firefighters have received water rescue certification and are now training the entire department on swift water rescue techniques at Poesta Creek, a location where they've rescued people in the past.

"We're going to practice swift water rescue. We're going to a low water creek area. It has a small bridge, and we have rescued people from it in the past," Fire Chief, Bill Burris said.

The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department is ensuring their team is familiar with dangerous flood zones in their community.

"You never know when these rainstorms come in especially in the summer time it can just happen," Burris said.

To prepare for potential emergencies, the department has invested in specialized equipment for their certified rescue team.

"What we bought equipment for them, they got the wetsuits, they got the life jackets, they got the helmets, they got the lights," Burris said.

During the training exercise, Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Delgado played the role of someone needing rescue, while firefighter Jaime Hernandez demonstrated water rescue techniques.

"If we have to get in the water to get a victim, I would be one of the ones getting in the water," Hernandez said.

Hernandez, who has previous water rescue experience, is helping share that knowledge with the team to prepare them for unexpected flooding emergencies.

The department holds training sessions every Tuesday, but this particular water rescue training provides a rare opportunity for hands-on practice.