Beeville father charged with capital murder following death of infant, police say

A Beeville father faces a capital murder charge in connection with the death of his infant child following a Thursday investigation that drew assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of E. Widhelm on Thursday, where they discovered an infant who was later pronounced deceased. The Texas Rangers assisted with the investigation.

Detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death upon arriving on scene. During the initial investigation, the child's father was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant and additionally charged with resisting arrest.

As investigators gathered additional facts and evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained charging the father with Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years of Age.

Beeville Police Chief Ryan Treviño acknowledged the difficulty of the day for all involved and expressed gratitude for the multi-agency response. The Bee County Sheriff's Office and Beeville ISD Police Department assisted with call coverage, allowing local officers and investigators to focus on the case.

"Cases involving children are never easy," Treviño said. "We are grateful for the teamwork and professionalism demonstrated by all those who responded and assisted throughout today's investigation."

Treviño also recognized Beeville Angel Care EMS for their professionalism during the initial response and for checking on one of the officers after the arrest. The department's dispatchers were also commended for their composure throughout the incident.

The Beeville Police Department is not releasing the names of those involved out of respect for the family. The case remains an active investigation.

The department is asking the public and media to be respectful of the family's privacy and to refrain from speculation as the case moves through the judicial process. The suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Members of the media with questions may contact Public Information Officer N. Morin at nathan.morin@beevillepd.org.

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