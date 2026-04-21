BEE COUNTY, Texas — One family is still living at the abandoned Normandy Apartments in Beeville, but the city says they have to leave.

Rachel Vela has lived at the apartment complex for eight years. Last August, the fire marshal deemed the complex unsafe and ordered all tenants to move out, but Rachel claims she never heard anything and has been living rent free since.

Beeville family remains in abandoned apartment complex and city orders them to evacuate by May 2.

"I think that’s so unfair… so unfair," Vela said.

Despite the order, Vela and her son have continued living there.

"I’m not in danger and the other apartments may be unlivable but not mine," Vela said.

Vela walked me through her home, which is filled with pictures and memories, but has no running water. She and her son bring in their own water for daily use.

"I always have water, I’m never without. So I wash dishes, I shower, I clean and everything," Vela said.

Vela said she will move but needs more time. She said there is no way she will be packed and moved out by the May 2 deadline.

"If there such in a hurry for me to move out, how about help?" Vela said.

After I spoke to the city, officials told me they are willing to help her find a new apartment and that she can reach out.

"It’s not come to my ears, I don’t know anything about that. This is the first I’m hearing about it," Vela said.

While Vela is comfortable with the current conditions, the city's health and code enforcement says staying is not an option.

"I’m not suffering, I’m not in a bad, in a bad situation," Vela said.

Joie Maldonado, health and code enforcement officer for the city of Beeville, said the complex is uninhabitable.

"You know she can’t live there it’s unsafe," Maldonado said.

Maldonado emphasized the liability and safety risks of allowing tenants to stay.

"You know because she did mention, you know, I’m okay, but we just can’t do that," Maldonado said.

"Say something does something does happen, a fire or something, who’s going to be responsible?" Maldonado added.

Now, Vela is under pressure to leave the place she has called home for almost a decade.

"I mean if I was in danger or if I was, you know, living badly, I would have been the first to say I'll move, but I don't see the urgency of having to move yet, but I am going to move," Vela said.

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