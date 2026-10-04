Beeville distributes more than 1,000 sandbags to residents ahead of severe weather; offices to close

BEE COUNTY, Texas —

The City of Beeville distributed more than 1,000 sandbags to residents as the city prepared for severe weather.

City leaders say 1,026 sandbags were distributed to the community.

Officials thanked residents for their support and recognized city employees for their work during the effort. The city says its employees help keep the community safe.

City offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will return to normal hours afterward.

Residents are encouraged to watch the city's Facebook page for future updates.

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