Beeville Art Museum Shares New Dual Exhibition

BEEVILLE — The Beeville Art Museum is marking two significant milestones this year with a special exhibition that brings together professional Texas artists and the community's youngest creators under one roof.

The museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary alongside the 20th year of its annual Family Art Day tradition, which has become one of the institution's longest-running events. This year's celebration features the dual exhibition pairing the Texas Artists Exhibition with the Children Artists of Beeville exhibit.

"This is actually the 20th year that we've done this. It's two different exhibits that we bring together for Family Art Day," said Tracy Saucier, Director of the Beeville Art Museum. "The front of the house exhibit is called Texas Artists, then we pair it with the Children Artists of Beeville... it's all the work created in the summer art camps."

The Texas Artists Exhibition showcases work from 55 professional artists representing communities across the state, including several from the Coastal Bend region. The collection spans multiple mediums, from traditional paintings to contemporary photography.

Adjacent to the professional gallery, the children's exhibition displays artwork created during the museum's summer art camps, giving young artists the rare opportunity to see their creations displayed in a professional gallery setting alongside experienced creators.

The impact of this side-by-side presentation has resonated with participants for years, according to Saucier. "We've had students come back and tell us stories about how it inspired them," she explained. "We had one young man... he said, 'I never knew the people that build buildings' ...'Now I'm gonna go to school to become an architect.' ...It's in those moments you see the real impact."

This meaningful connection between established and emerging artists has been a driving force behind the museum's success over the past quarter-century. Saucier believes this impact is what has sustained the museum for 25 years, creating a space where people of all ages can experience art and where young artists can envision their future possibilities.

While the museum plans to hold a larger celebration of its 25th anniversary later this year, visitors can currently view both exhibitions. The museum's next exhibit is scheduled to open in September.

The dual exhibition represents more than just an anniversary celebration; it embodies the museum's commitment to fostering artistic growth across generations and maintaining its role as a cultural cornerstone in the Beeville community.

