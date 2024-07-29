Bee County Western Week canceled due to lack of funding and participation

BEEVILLE, TX — Some neighbors in Beeville said they're feeling disappointed after learning the 86th Annual Bee County Western Week will not be taking place this year. For those who grew up in Beeville, it’s a nostalgic event

Beverly Alcorta remembers her time during Western Week.

“Hey Mom, hey Dad, look at the floats go by and look at the horses,” Alcorta said.

Her daughter has a similar experience.

“We would dress up as a cowboy or cowgirl and wear hats to school,” Alcorta said.

For anyone participating in the Western Week parade. It means showing pride for the community.

“Two years ago, when I attended Western Week for the first time ever since after COVID. I had a mom text me and tell me, my daughter wants to be like you one day,” Beeville resident Sadie Hill said.

Hill loves Beeville and Western Week is a rite of passage for anyone who lives in the area. She has participated a few times, riding her horse during the parade.

“Down Corpus Christi Street, you’re going to have your big western week parade. Horses, floats, band, cheerleaders, and dazzlers,” Hill said.

The event, which was originally founded in 1938 to showcase the western lifestyle, resources, and traditions, is now facing some challenges.

“I’m kind of upset that this year is getting postponed,” Hill said.

In a statement from the Bee County Chamber of Commerce, they said they will take the year to reimagine and collaborate with other community organizations for a modern solution to the Western Week tradition.

City officials told KRIS 6 News it’s because of a lack of participation, support, and not enough funding.

'“It’s just so much fun and western week is just a big part of Beeville, and I don’t know what would happen if it just stopped,” Alcorta said.

Alcorta and her mom Beverly are not happy with the decision to cancel Western Week. It’s something they look forward to every year.

“We need to have Western Week. It helps to boost morale around the city and fundraising and getting things done to keep our community together,” Alcorta said.

The Bee County Chamber Board of Directors encourages interested neighbors to share their thoughts on how to move forward with planning Western Week.

You can call at 361-358-3267 or email info@experiencebeecounty.org