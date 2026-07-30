Bee County man gets 60 years for striking ex-girlfriend in head with rock at Beeville shopping center

A Bee County jury delivered swift justice this week, sentencing David Diaz to 60 years in prison for a brutal assault that left his former girlfriend with a deep head wound outside a Beeville shopping center in 2024.

The shocking attack occurred on October 21, 2024, near the former Factory Connection store, when Diaz armed himself with a rock and struck his ex-girlfriend in the forehead after spotting her talking to another man.

A Pattern of Control and Violence

The assault was the culmination of what prosecutors described as a toxic relationship marked by controlling and emotionally abusive behavior. During their more than year-long relationship, Diaz had repeatedly exhibited warning signs that would eventually escalate to violence.

The events leading to the attack began two days prior when the victim allowed Diaz to borrow her car for work. When he refused multiple requests to return the vehicle, she contacted the Bee County Sheriff's Office for assistance. Diaz's response was to abandon her car at a friend's house.

Premeditated Attack with Deadly Weapon

On the day of the assault, an enraged Diaz deliberately armed himself for violence. In his own confession to then-Detective Sarah Vela of the Beeville Police Department, Diaz admitted he stopped at Blueberry Hill specifically to pick up a rock because he "wanted to smash in the victim's windows."

When he found his ex-girlfriend outside Factory Connection talking to another man, his rage intensified. The victim testified that Diaz pulled up to them, declared he "had something for her," grabbed the rock from his vehicle, and struck her directly in the forehead.

The impact was devastating. The victim immediately began bleeding profusely and had to remove her outer shirt to apply pressure to the wound while running inside the store to call 911. Two local high school students witnessed the attack and also called emergency services.

Physical evidence at the scene painted a clear picture of the violence: significant amounts of blood and the "heavy and substantial rock" Diaz used as a weapon. The victim required hospital treatment for the deep gash to her head.

Swift Justice and Harsh Sentence

Despite Diaz's attempt to minimize his actions—claiming in his police interview that he only struck her with his hand and the rock "must have fallen out of his lap"—the jury saw through his deception. After less than an hour of deliberation on July 20, 2026, they returned a guilty verdict on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The punishment phase revealed Diaz's extensive criminal history, including prior felony convictions for domestic violence offenses and an attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Perhaps most disturbing was testimony from the mother of two of his children, who described how Diaz broke into her home in 2024 and poured lighter fluid and gasoline over their belongings, destroying his children's clothing and diapers.

On July 23, 2026, the jury assessed Diaz's punishment at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, ensuring he will spend decades behind bars for his violent crimes.

Prosecution Team Seeks Justice

First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Craig and Assistant District Attorney Brynn Lee prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas, presenting compelling evidence that included testimony from law enforcement officers, the victim, witnesses, medical records, photographs of the victim's injuries, and the rock itself.

The case serves as a stark reminder of how domestic violence can escalate to life-threatening situations and demonstrates the justice system's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The victim's identity has been withheld to protect her privacy.

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