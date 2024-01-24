Bee County gets more rain than any other Coastal Bend community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We received plenty of reports from our weather watchers with all the rain that’s been falling across the Coastal Bend. Bee County got the most.

The Bee County Emergency Management director tells us the south end of the county got about 3 inches of rain.

Now, with the Aransas River expected to peak tomorrow, it’s a concern for people who live in those low-lying areas.

“I live on the north side of town where we did get a lot of water. We have lakefront property now. Towards the south part of town, it really got bad. It’s where the flooding starts down West Poesta Creek,” Beeville resident, JC Cano said.

As the rainfall continues, county officials want to remind everyone to be safe on the roads and avoid driving through flooded areas.