WWII planes return to the skies for War Birds Over South Texas

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Restored World War II aircraft are taking flight once again for War Birds Over South Texas, an annual event that brings history to life while inspiring the next generation of aviators, mechanics and air traffic controllers.

The event will feature 28 vintage aircraft, from primary trainers to bombers — including the famous Barbara III and a rare Curtiss Helldiver, one of only three still flying in the world.

“It brings history alive, and you hear that a lot, but whenever you hear a 1,400-horsepower engine start up — you don’t forget that,” said Cody Stewart, executive director of ACTS Aviation.

This year’s event will also honor veterans, featuring several aircraft that are typically on static display at the USS Lexington Museum. Those planes will take off both mornings to open the weekend in tribute to local service members.

“And what’s cool is we get to honor our president George H. W. Bush and his flying career in World War II,” Stewart said.

Before the public shows begin, Friday, Nov. 14, will serve as an education day. Several local school districts are expected to bring out STEM students to learn about aviation, aircraft maintenance, and related career paths.

Stewart said he hopes the event shows young people that aviation is not just alive, but full of opportunity.

“I was that eight-year-old kid going to airshows and learning about World War II airplanes and jets,” Stewart said. “If I could get inspired back then, these airplanes can do it again today.”

According to Stewart, aviation is one of the top three industries — and it’s not just about becoming a pilot.

“There’s a huge need not just for pilots but for support roles,” he said. “How many people expect an Amazon Prime package in two days? The only way to make that happen is to put things on airplanes.”

Many of those jobs don’t require a four-year degree. Certifications like mechanic’s licenses, pilot’s licenses, FAA inspector roles and airport management credentials can open the door to stable, high-demand careers.

Locally, Del Mar College offers an airplane mechanic program, while Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi provides a drone program for aspiring aviation professionals.

War Birds Over South Texas is free to attend, with free parking and admission both days. The event runs Saturday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Aransas County Airport in Rockport.

There will also be opportunities to take a ride on several of the aircraft's for a charge.

